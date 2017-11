‘‘అతడి చెంప పగలగొట్టండి.. రూ.కోటి ఇస్తా..’’ ‘‘అలాగా.. పెళ్లికొస్తాగా.. రచ్చరచ్చే..’’

National

A BJP leader on Friday announced a “reward” of Rs 1 crore to anyone who slaps RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav for his objectionable comments against Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. However, the BJP state unit distanced itself from the comments and issued a statement condemning the remarks of Anil Sahni, the party’s media in-charge for the Patna district. The BJP said it will take disciplinary action against Mr Sahni for his “reckless utterances”. “We will give a reward of Rs 1crore to anybody who slaps Tej Pratap Yadav. The RJD leader had threatened to thrash our respected deputy CM inside his house (during the marriage of his son on December 3). We wish to pay Yadav in the same coin,” Mr Sahni had said.