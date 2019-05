English summary

In his first ever joint presser ever since he assumed charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power with a bigger mandate. “It will happen after a long time in the country, our government will return to power with an absolute majority for the second consecutive time,” he said. The Prime Minister, however, did not take any questions from journalists. BJP chief Amit Shah, who was also present at the meeting, reiterating the Prime Minister’s claims. He said, “We will come back with a much bigger majority.” Shah also lauded party workers over their efforts in the poll campaign.