English summary

A man sat weeping on the footpath outside a Delhi Covid facility today as his mother's body lay inside an auto-rickshaw parked nearby. For hours, he had fought to check her into the facility so she could get urgent treatment.Mukul Vyas, 28, had brought his mother this morning to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Care Centre in south Delhi operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The gates did not open.