మోడీ సభలో పాల్గొన్న భార్య.. తలాక్ చెప్పిన భర్త!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In another case of typical triple talaq, a Muslim woman was given instant talaq on Friday after she attended a function to hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing a stringent law to prevent triple talaq in the country. The victim woman, Fayra, told reporters in Bareilly on Sunday that her husband gave her triple talaq after she went to attend a rally thanking PM Narendra Modi over his Government’s plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq. But her husband Danish, states another reason for his action. “I gave her talaq over her extramarital affairs,” he said. “I didn’t give her triple talaq. She had an extramarital affair, so I divorced her. Her uncle keeps threatening me. She always wore jeans and things like that. I don’t want to keep my wife with me. This has nothing with to do with Modi Ji’s rally,” Danish said.