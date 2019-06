జోరు వాన .. నిండిన సబ్ వే ... కాపాడాలని విదేశీ మహిళ ఆర్తనాదాలు

English summary

The infamous Milan subway in Mumbai's Andheri suburb turned into a river, like it does every year when heavy rain hits the city. Visuals from Andheri showed waist high currents flowing into the Milan subway making it unusable for vehicles. A woman got stuck in the subway and had to be rescued by locals present in the area. A video of the incident showed a man on a ledge near the subway's roof lying down and pulling the woman up. Two other men are seen standing below helping the woman scamper up the sides of the subway to reach a safe, dry spot. Later, the woman, who is from Malaysia and was in Mumbai for the first time, was seen almost in tears.