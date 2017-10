National

Haryana State Women Commission has sought action against Vishwas Gupta, the ex-husband of Honeypreet Insan, for defaming her character in public by levelling allegations against her without any proof. BJP leader and chairperson of the women commission, Pratibha Suman, has written a letter to Haryana DGP BS Sandu, requesting him to book Gupta in suitable sections and send a compliance report to the commission within seven days.