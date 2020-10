హత్రాస్ ఘటనలో మలుపు: ఎస్పీ, డీఎస్పీపై వేటు - యోగి ఆదేశం - ఢిల్లీలోనూ భారీ నిరసనలు

English summary

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Hathras superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station inspector and two other officials over the gangrape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar, with Left leaders, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Kejriwal says there should be no politics on Hathras issue.