అమెరికా, చైనా ‘దోస్త్ మేరా దోస్త్’! ఉత్తరకొరియాపై కుదరని సయోధ్య? పాకిస్తాన్ కు షాక్..

Ramesh Babu

English summary

President Trump heaped praise on President Xi Jinping of China on Thursday, blaming past American administrations for China’s yawning trade surplus with the United States and saying he was confident that Mr. Xi could defuse the threat from North Korea. Mr. Trump’s warm words, on a state visit to China replete with ceremony but short of tangible results, showed a president doubling down on his gamble that by cultivating a personal connection with Mr. Xi, he can push the Chinese leader to take meaningful steps on North Korea and trade.