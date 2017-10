ఉత్తరకొరియాతో యుద్ధం: అమెరికాకి తోడుగా బ్రిటన్! రంగంలోకి క్వీన్ ఎలిజబెత్?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

One option involves dispatching Britain’s new aircraft carrier, which is set to come into service later this year, before she has even carried out flight trials. Details have emerged after US President Donald Trump warned that “only one thing will work” when it comes to dealing with North Korea. Rocket-obsessed Kim is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, it's claimed. An influential Russian politician Anton Morozov made the warning after visiting Pyongyang this week, RIA news agency reports. Under one scenario being planned by the British military is deploying HMS Queen Elizabeth, along with 12 F-35B fighter jets, to join US warships off the Korean peninsula. The 65,000-ton aircraft carrier could be escorted by Type-45 destroyers and Type-23 frigates.