'కిమ్‌ కోసం సెక్స్ బానిసలు, ఎదురు తిరిగితే ఉరే'

English summary

A North Korean defector has risked her life and revealed to the world horrifying details of the decadent and despotic lives which the isolated regime's leader Kim Jong Un and his inner circle lead, Hee Yeon Lim, a 26-year-old whose family was once part of Pyongyang's privileged elite, fled North Korea with her mother and younger brother after her father, a colonel in the Korean People's Army, died in 2015. They escaped to China, and then to the South Korean capital of Seoul.