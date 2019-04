శ్రీలంకలో మూతపడ్డ క్యాథలిక్ చర్చిలు: సామూహిక ప్రార్థనల రద్దు

English summary

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Catholic churches on Thursday suspended all public services until the security situation improves as the head of the church urged politicians to leave aside differences to rebuild the country struck by the Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 360 people. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, head of a local Catholic church, said that Easter Sunday's attacks were coordinated by an organised group with powerful nations behind them and also noted that these attackers had no religion. All Catholic churches were asked to stop public mass until the security situation improves, Cardinal Ranjith's office quoted him as saying. "There will be no public mass said until further notice," an official said. He urged the government to leave aside all political differences and work together to rebuild the country.