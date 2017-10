భారత్-బ్రహ్మపుత్రపై భారీ కుట్ర: అంతా అబద్దం.. చైనా స్పందన

International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

China today rejected as "false and untrue" a media report that it was planning to build a 1,000 km long tunnel to divert water from the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh to the parched Xinjiang region. Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post yesterday said that Chinese engineers were testing techniques that could be used to build the tunnel, the world's longest.