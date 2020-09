కరోనా చివరిది కాదు ...తరువాత మహమ్మారికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండండి : డబ్ల్యూహెచ్ఓ సంచలన హెచ్చరిక

English summary

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health."This will not be the last pandemic," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva. "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time."