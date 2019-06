వామ్మో .. బహిరంగ ప్రదేశాల్లోనూ వేధింపులు ... వెలుగులోకి ట్రంప్ లీలలు

English summary

On Friday afternoon, New York magazine published an excerpt from a memoir written by E. Jean Carroll in which the noted columnist describes being raped by Donald Trump in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Carroll is at least the 22nd woman to step forward on the record with an account of an unwanted sexual advance or other encounter with Trump. Carroll explains in the excerpt that she didn’t come forward sooner out of fear that she’d be attacked, threatened, and smeared by Trump and his supporters. Trump has denied the accounts of all of the other women. A White House official told New York that the accusation is “completely false.” The accusations include rape, a threat of rape, unwanted groping, being kissed without consent, and being walked in on naked. Here are the accusations made by women who have come forward publicly under their own names.