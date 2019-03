ఉగ్రవాదులను తయారు చేస్తోన్న పాక్ మాజీ సైనికొద్యోగులు, ఐఎస్ఐ మాజీ ఏజెంట్లు: బట్టబయలు చేసిన ఇటాలియన్

English summary

Eyewitnesses present at the site of India's 26 February bomb strikes against a Jaish-e-Muhammad base say they saw up to 35 bodies being transported out of the the site by ambulance hours after the attack. The dead, they recounted, included 12 men who were said to have been sleeping in a single temporary shack, and several individuals who had earlier served in Pakistan's military. The sources, who work for local government authorities, declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media, and said they feared reprisal. The eyewitnesses were contacted by this correspondent using encrypted communication.