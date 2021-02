మిషన్ మంగళ్: అంతరిక్షాన్నీ వదలట్లేదు: అంగారక గ్రహంపై ఆధిపత్య పోరు: టాప్-3 లిస్ట్

Congratulations to China's #Tianwen1 team on the arrival of their spacecraft in #Mars orbit! https://t.co/DnR0tRkJKD pic.twitter.com/JPczdidi4a

من ارتفاع ٢٥ ألف كم عن سطح الكوكب الأحمر .. أول صورة للمريخ بأول مسبار عربي في التاريخ The first picture of Mars captured by the first-ever Arab probe in history, 25,000 km above the Red Planet's surface pic.twitter.com/Qgh2Cn3JPF

. @NASA ’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is carpooling with the @NASAPersevere rover, scheduled to land on the Red Planet February 18. In the latest Small Steps, Giant Leaps podcast, Ingenuity Chief Engineer discusses the first helicopter on another planet. https://t.co/UuIi3PZc1J pic.twitter.com/LyD9S5QAMg

English summary

NASA is about to land a helicopter on the planet Mars on Thursday for the first time. China's Tianwen-1 probe on Monday performed an orbital manoeuvre around Mars. UAE first interplanetary spacecraft Hope, captured a photograph of the Red Planet.