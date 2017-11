International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The headquarters of Afghan News Channel Shamsad TV was stormed in Kabul on Tuesday by terrorists. At least, one person reportedly died in the attack. The attackers detonated an explosive at the entrance of the building where the headquarter was based before storming the TV studio. “I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing,” AFP quoted Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, as saying.