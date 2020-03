English summary

I made many new friends, says Ivanka Trump on her morphing photos. She said on her Twitter on Sunday told that I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people and I made many new friends. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s love for famous ladies is still going strong. In a new Instagram post, Diljit showed his fans a glimpse into his trip to Taj Mahal with Ivanka Trump and told them how she was after his life to take her out. Even Ivanka decided to get in on the fun, becoming the first one of those famous ladies to actually reply to his comments.