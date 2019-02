నియంత్రణ రేఖ దాటుకుని.. మూడు కిలోమీటర్లు భారత భూభాగంలోకి చొచ్చుకుని వచ్చి

English summary

Top officials on Wednesday said one Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was shot down in retaliatory firing, three kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, along the Line of Control. The jets were immediately pushed back by Indian aircraft on air patrol, a top official has said. Police sources have also said that Pakistani jets dropped bombs on their way out at Nadian, Lam Jhangar, and Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch of the Indian territory. A parachute was spotted going down across the Line of Control but the condition of the PAF pilot is not known.