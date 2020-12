English summary

An Instagram model, dubbed the Mexican Kim Kardashian, is reported to have died at the age of 29 after a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia. Joselyn Cano from Newport Beach, California, is claimed to have died on December 7 and a livestream of what is believed to be her funeral was shared on Youtube this week. Influencer Lira Mercer broke the news of the model's death on Twitter yesterday, writing: 'Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild.'