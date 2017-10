లైంగిక వేధింపులపై నోరువిప్పుతున్న మహిళలు! ట్రెండింగ్ గా మారిన #MeToo

International

Celebrities and everyday people flooded social media with personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment Monday, responding to calls to break the culture of silence around such abuse. The massive global response was triggered by allegations recently made public against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of rape and abuse dating back decades. People shared stories and offered support under multiple hashtags, including #MeToo in English, #balancetonporc ("Rat out your pig") in French, and #quellavoltache ("That time that") in Italian. American actress Alyssa Milano sparked the outpouring with a simple Twitter request Sunday that women respond "me too" if they have also been sexually harassed or assaulted. Tens of thousands of people replied, making #MeToo the top trending topic.