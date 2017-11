International

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, in a major challenge to US President Donald Trump after he slapped fresh sanctions on Pyongyang and declared it a state sponsor of terrorism.It was the nuclear-armed North's first ballistic test in more than two months and an initial Pentagon assessment said the ICBM flew about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) before splashing down within Japan's maritime Economic Exclusion Zone.