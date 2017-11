అమెరికాకు లొంగేదీ లేదు.. ఆయుధాల తయారీ ఆపేదీ లేదు, మరోసారి తేల్చి చెప్పిన ఉత్తరకొరియా!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korea on Friday ruled out negotiations with Washington as long as joint U.S-South Korea military exercises continue, and said that Pyongyang’s atomic weapons program would remain as a deterrent against a U.S. nuclear threat. In an interview with Reuters, Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, brushed off the new sanctions which the Trump administration has said it is preparing, as well as the possibility of North Korea being added to a U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism.