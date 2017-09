అమెరికా మీద పగతో.. చైనా ప్రజలకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తోన్న కిమ్?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

North Korea's latest nuclear test has created tension in China's northeast region bordering North Korea, with military personnel on the Chinese side seen peering through binoculars to monitor any suspicious activity across the border and with local residents concerned about the test's impact on their business. "I don't think ties (between China and North Korea) will ever improve," said a man running a retail shop in the city of Tumen in Jilin Province, only dozens of meters from the border. He used to visit North Korea to purchase items to sell in his shop, but now his entry is restricted as bilateral ties have soured.