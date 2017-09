పతాకస్థాయికి చేరిన ఉద్రిక్తతలు, అమెరికాతో ఇక యుద్ధమే, సన్నాహాలు మొదలెట్టిన ఉత్తరకొరియా

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

South Korea's spy agency spotted Kim Jong-un's fighter jets moving across the peninsula while the North Korean military scrambled to secure their coastal borders. It comes after the Kim regime threatened to shoot US aircraft out of the sky amid claims Donald Trump had declared war on the hermit kingdom. On Saturday US B-1b bombers, accompanied by fighter jets, deployed from the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and flew north of the Northern Limit Lane. The region is the most northern point of the Korean demilitarised zone (DMZ) to be explored by the West in recent years, the Pentagon have claimed.