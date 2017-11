విశ్వంలో మరో ‘భూమి’! మనలాగే నీళ్లు, ఆక్సిజన్? మరి ‘వాళ్లూ’ ఉండే ఉంటారా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At just 11 light-years from our Solar System, a newly discovered exoplanet is the second-closest we've ever found that's temperate enough to potentially host and sustain life. Earth-sized planet Ross 128 b orbits inactive red dwarf Ross 128 in the system's Goldilocks zone. This means it ticks all the initial habitability boxes: it's probably rocky, not gaseous; and it's at a distance from its star that means the temperature could be hospitable to life as we know it.