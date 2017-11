ఒకే రోజు రెండు లాటరీలు: రూ.2.5 కోట్లు గెలుచుకొన్న మహిళ

International

Narsimha

English summary

A woman in North Carolina, US picked two prize-winning lottery tickets the same day. She bought the $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from a grocery store and won $10,000. After collecting her money from the headquarters of the lottery on Monday, Kimberly Morris stopped at a supermarket and bought another $20 lottery ticket. Perhaps, she was feeling lucky.