Ramesh Babu

Juli Briskman was fired when the picture of her flipping off the presidential motorcade went viral. But she’s doing just fine these days. After word spread that her employer, government contractor Akima LLC, had terminated her, supporters quickly rallied and set up a fund-raising campaign in her name. To date, she has received pledges for nearly $75,000 in donations from people she has never met (and likely never will). Over 3,000 donations, ranging from $5 to $250 have rolled in over the past week.