ప్రపంచ వినాశనానికి సంకేతం రేపే!? అందరిలోనూ ఉత్కంఠ.. నక్షత్ర మండలం కనిపిస్తుందా?

Ramesh Babu

David Meade, the self-described “specialist in research and investigations,” has earned a fair amount of publicity online for predicting that catastrophic events would soon befall Earth. Among his claims: On Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, a constellation — a sign prophesied in the Book of Revelation — would reveal itself in the skies over Jerusalem, signaling the beginning of the end of the world as we know it. Meade believes that by the end of October, the world may enter what’s called a seven-year tribulation period, a fairly widespread evangelical belief that for seven years, catastrophic events would happen.