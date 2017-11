ఉత్తరకొరియాపై అమెరికా కొత్త ఆంక్షలు!

International

Ramesh Babu



The Trump administration intensified pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to disband his nuclear weapons program by imposing another round of sanctions - this time, on one Chinese businessman and several North Korean shipping and trading companies and vessels. "As North Korea continues to threaten international peace and security, we are steadfast in our determination to maximize economic pressure to isolate it from outside sources of trade and revenue while exposing its evasive tactics," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. In total, Tuesday's action targets one individual, 13 companies and 20 vessels that have engaged in trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars with North Korea.