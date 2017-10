అమెరికాలో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఎమర్జెన్సీ! అధికారులతో ట్రంప్ సమావేశం.. కారణం?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

President Trump will order his health secretary to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency Thursday — but will stop short of declaring a more sweeping state of national emergency, aides said. In an address from the White House, Trump will also try to rally the nation to a growing epidemic that claimed 64,000 American lives last year, and will advocate for a sustained national effort to end to the addiction crisis.