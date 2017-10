అగ్నిపర్వతంపై గ్రహాంతరవాసులు!? పసిగట్టిన శాటిలైట్, అక్కడ వాళ్లేం చేస్తున్నారు?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A video has surfaced on YouTube which appears to show a craft darting over the potentially catastrophic Yellowstone volcano. The strange craft appears to be metallic and shiny, and darts across the left of the screen. The video was taken on June 9, but only recently uploaded to YouTube with the caption “Impressive UFO near the Yellowstone Volcano”. The Yellowstone National Park has long been a hotspot for alien enthusiasts, with sightings regularly reported there. In late 2016, a sighting of a small drone-like object went viral when it was seen hovering above the supervolcano.Jeanetta Foresta uploaded a video of the sighting under the heading "Things R flying all over - overnight". She posted: "There were more than four at the beginning and this is overnight so there is no sun to reflect off of a plane.” Famed UFO blogger Scott C Waring picked up on the video on websiteufosightingsdaily.com.