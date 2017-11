కూరల వాసన, భారతీయులకు ఇల్లు ఇవ్వం: బ్రిటన్ వాసికి కోర్టు గట్టి షాక్

International

Srinivas G

English summary

A UK court has held as unlawful a British landlord’s ban on "coloured" people from India and Pakistan renting his properties because they cooked curry and left behind lingering smells. Fergus Wilson, who owns hundreds of properties in Kent in south-east England, had denied being racist but lost the legal action brought by the UK's human rights watchdog when Maidstone County Court granted an injunction against the policy this week.