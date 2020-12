ప్రధాని మోడీకి డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ నుంచి ఊహించని గిఫ్ట్: ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మక మిలటరీ అవార్డ్: గుర్తుగా

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC

English summary

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power.