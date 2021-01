షాకింగ్: పిల్లి కళేబరాన్ని తొవ్వి తీసి -కూరలా వండుకుని తిన్న సెలబ్రిటీ -పెను దుమారం

English summary

Azealia Banks took to Instagram on Tuesday showing viewers an altar she had put together after previously posting a gruesome clip that appeared to show her digging up her dead pet cat Lucifer and boiling it. In the Instagram Stories clip, the 29-year-old artist posted a collection of items that included what was presumably the cat's skull; a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, a bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume, a $100 bill and a crucifix in a pink pot.