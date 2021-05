viral video:కుప్పకూలిన మెట్రో రైల్ -బ్రిడ్జి విరిగి రోడ్డుపై పడ్డ బోగీలు -20మంది దుర్మరణం

English summary

An overpass in Mexico City''s metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 20 people, authorities said. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalised, and people could still trapped inside the train, which was split in two and appeared partially suspended. Video showed a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage of the collapse structure. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.