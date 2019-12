భగవద్గీత నేర్పిస్తానని గిరిజన బాలిక రేప్.. వేషం మార్చిన పూజారిని పట్టుకున్న పోలీసులు

English summary

A lustful priest is teaching the Bhagavad Gita.A priest has been accused of raping a 14-year-old tribal girl in the Sundapalle Zone of Kadapa district . he went to schools and he is preaching the Bhagavad Gita. The priest called a girl for exam and she went to temple after the exam he raped her and threaten her not to tell anybody about this issue .from that day he absconded and he changed his get- up . police traced out him with the call tracking to his house and arrested him in annavaram .