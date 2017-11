Telangana

The preparation of hosting US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trumps are so high that humans and animals both are bearing the brunt in Hyderabad. Last week, authorities in Hyderabad had picked up hundreds of beggars and street hawkers from the roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now being accused of poisoning stray dogs. local residents reports that street dogs have been caught and taken away by GHMC and are being poisoned to sanitise the city for Ivanka Trump’s visit. Animal rights activists have alleged that dogs have been found dead or seriously ill with symptoms of poisoning.