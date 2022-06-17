Agnipath Protests:మిన్నంటిన ఆందోళనలు..పలు రైళ్లు ధ్వంసం
అగ్నిపథ్ ఆందోళనలతో సికింద్రాబాద్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్ లో పరిస్థితి అదుపు తప్పింది. నిరసన కారులతో కర్రలతో స్టేషన్ లోకి ప్రవేశించారు. పార్శిల్ బాక్సులు రైలు పట్టాలపై వేసారు. వాటికి నిప్పు పెట్టారు. అగ్నిపథ్ నిర్ణయం ఉప సంహరించుకోవాలని నినాదాలు చేసారు.
దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా సాగుతున్న ఆందోళనలు ఇప్పుడు సికింద్రాబాద్ కు విస్తరించాయి. పెద్ద ఎత్తున ఆందోళన కారులు స్టేషన్ లోకి చేరటంతో.. పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తం గా మారింది. ఈ ఆందోళనలకు సంబంధించి మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం
Around 1500 protesters gathered here and vandalized property at the Danapur station. 24 protesters were arrested. The identification of protestors will be done on the basis of CCTV & video footage available. FIR registered. Train services to be restored shortly: Patna DM pic.twitter.com/TOnhDAXtzs— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022
ये भयावह है. सासाराम में टोल प्लाज़ा को तोड़ डाला, पूरी तरह जला डाला. #AgnipathScheme #Bihar pic.twitter.com/prWTtKyLQA— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 17, 2022
#WATCH | Bihar: Trains burnt and damaged, cycles, benches, bikes, and stalls thrown on railway tracks amid the ongoing agitation against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022
(Visuals from Danapur Railway Station, Patna district) pic.twitter.com/JBOnCihIoZ
#WATCH | Army Chief General Manoj Pande says, "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next 2 days, notification will be issued on https://t.co/gxdeGkkSeT. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..." pic.twitter.com/g9zawcgrjz— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022
#importantannouncement pic.twitter.com/bp4uzkOTJ2— L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) June 17, 2022
#WATCH | Bihar: Agitators protested against #AgnipathScheme, at Hajipur railway station today; they were later chased away by Police.— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022
"Situation at the moment is alright. Hooligans have been chased away. Some of them have been detained for questioning," says SP Hajipur, Maneesh. pic.twitter.com/W1FnrXqDzj
Cancellation of MMTS Train Services @drmhyb @drmsecunderabad pic.twitter.com/BuHBtjc4wM— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) June 17, 2022
Partial Cancellation of Train Services @drmsecunderabad @drmhyb @VijayawadaSCR @drmgtl pic.twitter.com/jb1F01z1eP— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) June 17, 2022
సికింద్రాబాద్ స్టేషన్ లో భయానకం - పోలీసుల గాల్లోకి కాల్పులు : కొనసాగుతున్న టెన్షన్..!!#Hyderabad #Secunderabad#Telangana #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/GF6QeWeKVR— oneindiatelugu (@oneindiatelugu) June 17, 2022