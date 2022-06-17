YouTube
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    Agnipath Protests:మిన్నంటిన ఆందోళనలు..పలు రైళ్లు ధ్వంసం

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    అగ్నిపథ్ ఆందోళనలతో సికింద్రాబాద్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్ లో పరిస్థితి అదుపు తప్పింది. నిరసన కారులతో కర్రలతో స్టేషన్ లోకి ప్రవేశించారు. పార్శిల్ బాక్సులు రైలు పట్టాలపై వేసారు. వాటికి నిప్పు పెట్టారు. అగ్నిపథ్ నిర్ణయం ఉప సంహరించుకోవాలని నినాదాలు చేసారు.

    దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా సాగుతున్న ఆందోళనలు ఇప్పుడు సికింద్రాబాద్ కు విస్తరించాయి. పెద్ద ఎత్తున ఆందోళన కారులు స్టేషన్ లోకి చేరటంతో.. పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తం గా మారింది. ఈ ఆందోళనలకు సంబంధించి మినిట్‌-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:52 PM, 17 Jun
    త్రివిధ దళాలలకు ఇదొక అవమానం. వెంటనే రిక్రూట్‌మెంట్ నోటిఫికేషన్‌ను వెనక్కు తీసుకుని సవరించి విడుదల చేయాలి: పంజాబ్ సీఎం భగవంత్ మాన్
    1:50 PM, 17 Jun
    బీహార్
    ధన్‌బాద్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌ను 1500 మంది ఆందోళనకారులు చుట్టుముట్టారు. 25 మందిని గుర్తించి అరెస్టు చేశాం. మిగతావారిని సీసీ ఫుటేజీల ద్వారా గుర్తించే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నాం: పోలీసులు
    1:45 PM, 17 Jun
    బీహార్
    బీహార్‌లో టోల్‌గేట్‌ను ధ్వంసం చేసిన ఆందోళనకారులు
    1:34 PM, 17 Jun
    బీహార్
    ధన్‌పూర్ రైల్వేస్టేషన్‌లో రైలుకు నిప్పుపెట్టిన ఆందోళనకారులు, సైకిళ్లు బెంచీలను తగలబెట్టిన నిరసనకారులు
    1:32 PM, 17 Jun
    ఆర్మీ రిక్రూట్‌‌మెంట్ ప్రక్రియ మరో రెండు రోజుల్లో ప్రారంభిస్తాం.అధికారిక వెబ్‌సైట్‌ను సందర్శించి అభ్యర్థులు రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ చేసుకోవాలి-ఆర్మీ చీఫ్ మనోజ్ పాండే
    1:25 PM, 17 Jun
    మెట్రో సర్వీసులను నిలిపివేస్తూ ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసిన హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో సంస్థ.తదుపరి ఆదేశాలు వచ్చేవరకు మెట్రో సర్వీసులు సస్పెండ్
    12:56 PM, 17 Jun
    గ్ని
    అగ్పిపథ్ ఆందోళనలతో తమకు సంబంధం లేదన్న ఎన్‌ఎస్‌యూఐ
    12:52 PM, 17 Jun
    బీహార్
    హాజీపూర్ రైల్వేస్టేషన్‌లో ఆందోళనకారుల నిరసన,చెదరగొట్టిన పోలీసులు
    12:50 PM, 17 Jun
    మూడు రైళ్లు దగ్ధం, ఎంఎంటీఎస్ సర్వీసులు రద్దు.ఆందోళన చెందుతున్న ప్రయాణికులు
    12:42 PM, 17 Jun
    సికింద్రాబాద్ పోలీసుల కాల్పుల్లో వ్యక్తి మృతి..ఫైనల్ వార్నింగ్ జారీ చేసిన పోలీసులు
    12:39 PM, 17 Jun
    పలు రైళ్లు పాక్షికంగా రద్దు చేస్తూ దక్షిణమధ్య రైల్వే ప్రకటన
    12:34 PM, 17 Jun
    బస్సులపై రాళ్లు విసిరిన ఆందోళనకారులు.. పలువురికి గాయాలు
    12:33 PM, 17 Jun
    అగ్నిపథ్ స్కీమ్ పై మిన్నంటుతున్న ఆందోళనలు..రైళ్లను తగలబెట్టిన ఆందోళనకారులు

    protest secunderabad railway station violence నిరసనలు సికింద్రాబాద్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్ విధ్వంసం

    English summary
