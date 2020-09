బాలు పాటలు రోజూ పాడుకుంటానన్న బాలకృష్ణ .. దేవుడు ఇంత అన్యాయం చేస్తాడనుకోలేదన్న కళాతపస్వి

English summary

Nandamuri Balakrishna has expressed his condolences over the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He described the departure of SP Balasubramaniam, the proud singer of India, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, as a "huge loss" to the entire cine world. Kalathapasvi Vishwanath lamented that he did not think that God would do so much injustice .