గులాబీ పార్టీలో బ్లాక్ లిస్ట్ గుబులు! సర్వే ద్వారా పనితీరుపై అంచనా, సిట్టింగులందరికీ చాన్స్ కష్టమే!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Election Feaver started in TRS it seems. According to the sources, Party Supreme, CM KCR started his filtering work. Regarding this he depend on a survey. On the basis of the survey he is estimating MLAs performance in the respective constituencies. The hopes on Delimitation of the Constituencies were gone into air, in addition, many other party MLAs are joined in TRS, Due to this there is a tough competition to the Sitting MLAs it seems. That is why TRS Supreme KCR keenly observing the performance of the MLAs and some are going to Black List it seems.