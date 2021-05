చెంచులక్ష్మి అరెస్ట్.. అంతా ఆమె మారిపోయింది అనుకుంటున్న వేళ.. అనూహ్యంగా మళ్లీ ఇలా...

English summary

A 33-year-old female house burglar has been arrested by Hyderabd police for allegedly involved in several theft cases. Chenchu Lakhsmi alias Gaddam Lakshmi Godavari alias Gundla Pochi started burglaries from the age of 14 while working as a daily wage worker. She adopted techniques from her mother Gaddam Chennamma. As she was skilled in climbing trees and walls she was given the name Chenchu Lakshmi by her childhood friends.