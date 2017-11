Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The White House adviser, businesswoman and presidential daughter will descend on the southern Indian city on Tuesday for an annual summit to connect entrepreneurs with potential funders, which this year focuses on empowering women. Ivanka will deliver a a keynote address on Tuesday, and a dinner with Modi is scheduled for the same day at the Taj Falaknuma, a resplendent palace turned luxury hotel. Workers and police also descended on Golkonda Fort, an archaeological wonder overlooking the city, where a lunch is likely to take place in her honour.