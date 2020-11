‘మర్డర్’కు హైకోర్టు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ -ఎస్సీ, ఎస్టీ కోర్టు స్టే కొట్టివేత -ఆర్జీవీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Telangana High Court has given green signal for the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Murder. Earlier, a district court in Nalgonda had given a stay order on the movie after Amrutha Pranays’ family approached the court. Murder movie is based on the caste killing that took place two years ago in Miryalguda of Telangana district. Amrutha’s husband, Pranay, a 24-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death by a hired killer. The killer was hired by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, who had refused to accept his marriage with his daughter.