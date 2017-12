Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The Hyderabad High Court issued notice to Telangana Chief Secretary SP Singh over case filed by BJP leader Indrasena Reddy on farmer committes. The High Court issued notice to CS SP Singh why we should not punish you in court contempt case. Indrasena Reddy petitioned that the farmers committee did not make even the high court order.