ఆ పార్టీలో 20 ఏళ్లు ఉన్నా.. స్వీట్ బాక్స్ తప్ప బీ ఫారం ఇవ్వలేదు: మంత్రి పద్మారావు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

TRS Minister Padma Rao passed interesting comments about Congress Party here in Legislative Council, Hyderabad on Wednesday. 'I was 20 years in Congress.. But I never had B-Form except Sweet Box' he said when Congress member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy commented that Padmarao was a congress member in the past.