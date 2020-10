ఆ పరిస్థితి చూసి కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్నా... అందుకే కఠిన నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నా.. : సీఎం కేసీఆర్

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has inaugurated Rythu Vedika here at Kodakandla village of Jangaon district on Saturday. Later, the CM inspected 'Palle Prakruti Vanam. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Nirajan Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Rythu Bandhu state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of erstwhile Warangal district were present.