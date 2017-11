ఇవాంకా ఎఫెక్ట్: మొన్న బిచ్చగాళ్లు, నిన్న కుక్కలు, నేడు వీధి వ్యాపారులు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Not only beggers and street dogs.. Ivanka Trump hyderabad tour is effected on Street Sellers also. The street sellers who are settled in various place of hyderabad city and doing their business since 20 years are not seriously effected due to GES. On the other hand Metro Rail also vanished their business both sides of the main roads where metro rail runs.