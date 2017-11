మెట్రో ముహూర్తం ఓకే: అన్నింటా హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రోనే టాప్!

Telangana

All set for inaguration of Hyderabad Metro Rail services. There are un official reports from Telangana Police that Prime minister Narendra Modi will inagurate Hyderabad Metro on 28th of this month. Special Protection Force (SPF), Telangana Police, Union Home Ministry, Hyderabad Metro officials as well as Railway officials checkings speed up.