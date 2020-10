అర్ధరాత్రి 2గంటలకు... ఆ 2 గ్రామాలతో హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసుల యుద్దం.. సినిమాను తలపించిన సీన్..

English summary

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police arrested 10 people for cheating gullible people through OLX by impersonating themselves as Army officials.The accused are Vajib Khan, Sahil, Sahid, Umer Khan, Satvirsingh, Ifran, Tarif, Mohan Singh, Azaruddin and Rahul.“In a combined raid organised by Cyber Crime Police and Bharatpur police in Rajasthan, the accused were caught after a strong resistance from villagers. The villagers of Chulhera and Kalyanpur attacked the police part and pelted stones, threw chilli power to stop the arrest,” Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.